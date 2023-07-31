Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Idaho Army National Guard Soldiers Return Home [Image 15 of 18]

    Idaho Army National Guard Soldiers Return Home

    UNITED STATES

    08.10.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Morgan 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    Idaho Army National Guard Soldiers, deployed to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Spartan Shield, return home to Gowen Field, Idaho, 10 August, 2023. The task force provided three mission response forces to the CENTCOM commander and conducted missions and training exercises in Iraq, Jordan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Syria and Qatar. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Joseph Morgan)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Idaho Army National Guard Soldiers Return Home [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    homecoming
    army national guard
    idaho national guard
    116th cbct
    task force rattler
    operation spartan shield

