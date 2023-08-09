Sergeant Major Relief and Appointment Ceremony

Marines with the official U.S. Marine Corps Color Guard present the U.S. Flag during the Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., Aug. 10, 2023. Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz assumed the duties and responsibilities of Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps from Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black. Sgt. Maj. Ruiz will serve as the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Pranav Ramakrishna)

