Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sergeant Major Relief and Appointment Ceremony [Image 2 of 10]

    Sergeant Major Relief and Appointment Ceremony

    WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Pranav Ramakrishna 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    Marines with Marine Barracks Washington execute a dressing sequence during the Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., Aug. 10, 2023. Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz assumed the duties and responsibilities of Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps from Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black. Sgt. Maj. Ruiz will serve as the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Pranav Ramakrishna)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.10.2023 17:43
    Photo ID: 7964734
    VIRIN: 230810-M-DT244-1020
    Resolution: 5899x4558
    Size: 13.44 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sergeant Major Relief and Appointment Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Pranav Ramakrishna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sergeant Major Relief and Appointment Ceremony
    Sergeant Major Relief and Appointment Ceremony
    Sergeant Major Relief and Appointment Ceremony
    Sergeant Major Relief and Appointment Ceremony
    Sergeant Major Relief and Appointment Ceremony
    Sergeant Major Relief and Appointment Ceremony
    Sergeant Major Relief and Appointment Ceremony
    Sergeant Major Relief and Appointment Ceremony
    Sergeant Major Relief and Appointment Ceremony
    Sergeant Major Relief and Appointment Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    8th & I
    MBW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT