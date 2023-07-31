USS Mobile Bay Decommissioning

SAN DIEGO (Aug.10, 2023) – Capt. Brandon J. Burkett, commanding officer of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53), right, and Command Master Chief Neal Olds, command master chief of Mobile Bay, display the commissioning pennant during the decommissioning ceremony of Mobile Bay. Mobile Bay was decommissioned after more than 36 years of distinguished service. Commissioned Feb. 21, 1987, Mobile Bay served in the U.S. Atlantic, Seventh, and U.S. Pacific Fleet and supported Operation Desert Storm. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stevin C. Atkins)

