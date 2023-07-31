Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Mobile Bay Decommissioning [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Mobile Bay Decommissioning

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stevin Atkins 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    SAN DIEGO (Aug.10, 2023) – Capt. Brandon J. Burkett, commanding officer of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53), right, and Command Master Chief Neal Olds, command master chief of Mobile Bay, display the commissioning pennant during the decommissioning ceremony of Mobile Bay. Mobile Bay was decommissioned after more than 36 years of distinguished service. Commissioned Feb. 21, 1987, Mobile Bay served in the U.S. Atlantic, Seventh, and U.S. Pacific Fleet and supported Operation Desert Storm. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stevin C. Atkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.10.2023 17:47
    Photo ID: 7964724
    VIRIN: 230810-N-US228-1119
    Resolution: 4640x3093
    Size: 1002.57 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mobile Bay Decommissioning [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Stevin Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Mobile Bay Decommissioning
    USS Mobile Bay Decommissioning

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Mobile Bay Decommissions, Honors 36 Years of Service

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Decommissioning
    USS Mobile Bay
    U.S. Navy
    CNSP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT