Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Kenemore, the new senior enlisted advisor (SEA) of USMEPCOM Eastern Sector, receives the unit’s colors and symbolically accepts his new role during a ceremony, Aug. 10, at USMEPCOM headquarters in North Chicago, Illinois. Kenemore received responsibility from Army Col. Janelle Kutter, during the ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2023 16:22
|Photo ID:
|7964564
|VIRIN:
|230810-D-XU298-1153
|Resolution:
|3441x2753
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|NORTH CHICAGO, IL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Eastern Sector Welcomes New SEA [Image 2 of 2], by Amy Gregorski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Eastern Sector Welcomes New SEA
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT