Eastern Sector Welcomes New SEA

Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Kenemore, the new senior enlisted advisor (SEA) of USMEPCOM Eastern Sector, receives the unit’s colors and symbolically accepts his new role during a ceremony, Aug. 10, at USMEPCOM headquarters in North Chicago, Illinois. Kenemore received responsibility from Army Col. Janelle Kutter, during the ceremony.

