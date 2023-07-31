Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Page, the outgoing senior enlisted advisor (SEA) of Eastern Sector, USMEPCOM gives his remarks during the change of responsibility and retirement ceremony, Aug. 10, at USMEPCOM headquarters in North Chicago, Illinois. Page relinquished command to the new Eastern Sector SEA, Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Kenemore.
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2023 16:22
|Photo ID:
|7964563
|VIRIN:
|230810-D-XU298-1403
|Resolution:
|3440x2752
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|NORTH CHICAGO, IL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Eastern Sector Welcomes New SEA [Image 2 of 2], by Amy Gregorski, identified by DVIDS
Eastern Sector Welcomes New SEA
