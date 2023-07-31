Eastern Sector Welcomes New SEA

Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Page, the outgoing senior enlisted advisor (SEA) of Eastern Sector, USMEPCOM gives his remarks during the change of responsibility and retirement ceremony, Aug. 10, at USMEPCOM headquarters in North Chicago, Illinois. Page relinquished command to the new Eastern Sector SEA, Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Kenemore.

