    Eastern Sector Welcomes New SEA [Image 1 of 2]

    Eastern Sector Welcomes New SEA

    NORTH CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2023

    Photo by Amy Gregorski 

    U.S. Military Entrance Processing Command

    Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Page, the outgoing senior enlisted advisor (SEA) of Eastern Sector, USMEPCOM gives his remarks during the change of responsibility and retirement ceremony, Aug. 10, at USMEPCOM headquarters in North Chicago, Illinois. Page relinquished command to the new Eastern Sector SEA, Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Kenemore.

    Date Taken: 08.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.10.2023 16:22
    Location: NORTH CHICAGO, IL, US 
    SEA
    Change of Responsibility
    MEPS
    USMEPCOM

