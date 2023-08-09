AFSOUTH Commander, Civil Affairs Attend Technology School’s Groundbreaking Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Evan Pettus, 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) commander, deliver his speech during the System of Technological and Agricultural Innovation Center (SCITA) groundbreaking ceremony for the new dining facility at the Center, August 4, 2023, in Comayagua, Honduras. “It is an honor to be here with the students and all the leaders, I hope to continue working together for the improvement of the education and especially this education center. I am very pleased with the work that has been done and please know you will always have the support from the U.S. Southern Command,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Evan Pettus, 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Commander. (U.S. Army photo by Martin Chahin)

