    AFSOUTH Commander, Civil Affairs Attend Technology School’s Groundbreaking Ceremony [Image 4 of 5]

    AFSOUTH Commander, Civil Affairs Attend Technology School’s Groundbreaking Ceremony

    SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HONDURAS

    08.04.2023

    Photo by Martin Chahin 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    A group of students explain the handling and use of field equipment to U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Evan Pettus, 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) commander, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Keith Maren, Joint Task Force-Bravo deputy commander, Daniel Sponda, Honduran Minister of Education, and Juan Carlos Coello, System of Technological and Agricultural Innovation Center (SCITA) principal, during a donation ceremony August 4, 2023, in Comayagua, Honduras. Joint Task Force-Bravo, U.S. Southern Command and the Honduras Ministries of Education and Agriculture partnered to donate $25,000 in construction materials to expand the school’s cafeteria, where about 300 low-income students receive specialized technical education. (U.S. Army photo by Martin Chahin)

