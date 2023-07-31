Courtesy of AER Campaign
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2023 16:08
|Photo ID:
|7964553
|VIRIN:
|230810-D-FX991-7828
|Resolution:
|600x400
|Size:
|88.89 KB
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Sill Soldiers rally behind AER, clinching the award for best large installation, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Sill Soldiers rally behind AER, clinching the award for best large installation
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT