    AFSOUTH Commander, Civil Affairs Attend Technology School’s Groundbreaking Ceremony [Image 3 of 5]

    AFSOUTH Commander, Civil Affairs Attend Technology School’s Groundbreaking Ceremony

    SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HONDURAS

    08.04.2023

    Photo by Martin Chahin 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Evan Pettus, 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) commander, Daniel Sponda, Honduran Minister of Education, and Juan Carlos Coello, System of Technological and Agricultural Innovation Center principal, attend a groundbreaking ceremony for SCITA’s new dining facility, August 4, 2023, in Comayagua, Honduras. Members of Joint Task Force-Bravo’s Alpha Company, 436th Civil Affairs Battalion partnered with JTF-Bravo J7 (Engineering), the secretaries of Honduras’s Ministries of Education and Agriculture, and the U.S. Embassy to donate $25,000 in construction materials, which will double the capacity of the specialized boarding school’s cafeteria. (U.S. Army photo by Martin Chahin)

