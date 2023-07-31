U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Evan Pettus, 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) commander, Daniel Sponda, Honduran Minister of Education, and Juan Carlos Coello, System of Technological and Agricultural Innovation Center principal, attend a groundbreaking ceremony for SCITA’s new dining facility, August 4, 2023, in Comayagua, Honduras. Members of Joint Task Force-Bravo’s Alpha Company, 436th Civil Affairs Battalion partnered with JTF-Bravo J7 (Engineering), the secretaries of Honduras’s Ministries of Education and Agriculture, and the U.S. Embassy to donate $25,000 in construction materials, which will double the capacity of the specialized boarding school’s cafeteria. (U.S. Army photo by Martin Chahin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2023 Date Posted: 08.10.2023 16:12 Photo ID: 7964551 VIRIN: 230804-A-EW556-1008 Resolution: 7020x5312 Size: 27.11 MB Location: SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFSOUTH Commander, Civil Affairs Attend Technology School’s Groundbreaking Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Martin Chahin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.