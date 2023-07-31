Spc. Samantha Syfert of the 126th Quartermaster Company, 232nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, Illinois Army National Guard, sets up shower floors during Exercise Northern Strike 2023 on Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 7, 2023. Among other things, the 126th Quartermaster Company provides large elements of Soldiers in the field with laundry services and the ability to take hot showers.



NS23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Drake Chandler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2023 Date Posted: 08.10.2023 16:05 Photo ID: 7964547 VIRIN: 230807-Z-VL138-1007 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 33.75 MB Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 126th Quartermaster Company Build Their Showers for Northern Strike 23 [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Drake Chandler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.