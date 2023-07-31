AFSOUTH Commander, Civil Affairs Attend Technology School’s Groundbreaking Ceremony

Daniel Sponda, Honduran Minister of Education, thanks U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Evan Pettus, 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) commander, for the U.S.’s support to the System of Technological and Agricultural Innovation Center (SCITA), during a donation ceremony August 4, 2023, in Comayagua, Honduras. Joint Task Force-Bravo, U.S. Southern Command and the Honduras Ministries of Education and Agriculture partnered to donate $25,000 in construction materials to expand the school’s cafeteria, where about 300 low-income students receive specialized technical education. (U.S. Army photo by Martin Chahin)

