126th Quartermaster Company Build Their Showers for Northern Strike 23

Spc. Samantha Syfert and Sgt. Don Harris of the 126th Quartermaster Company, 232nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, Illinois Army National Guard, unload hoses for a shower tent during Exercise Northern Strike 2023 on Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 7, 2023. These shower tents can be set up quickly in austere environments to help maintain good hygiene when Soldiers spend multiple days in the field.



NS23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Drake Chandler)

