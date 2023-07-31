Soldiers of the 126th Quartermaster Company, 232nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, Illinois Army National Guard, carry a water heater to set up a shower tent in a field environment during Exercise Northern Strike 2023 on Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 7, 2023. The 126th Quartermaster Company can set up shower systems quickly and efficiently for service members in the field.



NS23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Drake Chandler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2023 Date Posted: 08.10.2023 16:05 Photo ID: 7964543 VIRIN: 230807-Z-VL138-1005 Resolution: 6215x4361 Size: 12.01 MB Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 126th Quartermaster Company Build Their Showers for Northern Strike 23 [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Drake Chandler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.