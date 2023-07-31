126th Quartermaster Company Build Their Showers for Northern Strike 23

Staff Sgt. Joshua Shindelar, a forklift driver with the 126th Quartermaster Company, 232nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, Illinois Army National Guard, lifts a water heater for a shower tent during Exercise Northern Strike 2023 on Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 7, 2023. The 126th Quartermaster Company can set up their shower systems quickly and efficiently for service members in the field.



NS23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Drake Chandler)

