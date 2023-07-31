Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    126th Quartermaster Company Build Their Showers for Northern Strike 23 [Image 1 of 6]

    126th Quartermaster Company Build Their Showers for Northern Strike 23

    CAMP GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Drake Chandler 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Soldiers of the 126th Quartermaster Company, 232nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, Illinois Army National Guard, break down a shipping container that held shower equipment during Exercise Northern Strike 2023 on Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 7, 2023. Among other things, the 126th Quartermaster Company provides large elements of Soldiers in the field with laundry services and the ability to take hot showers.

    NS23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Drake Chandler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2023
    Date Posted: 08.10.2023 16:04
    Photo ID: 7964540
    VIRIN: 230807-Z-VL138-1008
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 15.8 MB
    Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 126th Quartermaster Company Build Their Showers for Northern Strike 23 [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Drake Chandler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    126th Quartermaster Company Build Their Showers for Northern Strike 23
    126th Quartermaster Company Build Their Showers for Northern Strike 23
    126th Quartermaster Company Build Their Showers for Northern Strike 23
    126th Quartermaster Company Build Their Showers for Northern Strike 23
    126th Quartermaster Company Build Their Showers for Northern Strike 23
    126th Quartermaster Company Build Their Showers for Northern Strike 23

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Illinois
    National Guard
    Camp Grayling
    126th Quartermaster Company
    Northern Strike 23
    NS23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT