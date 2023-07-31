AFSOUTH Commander, Civil Affairs Attend Technology School’s Groundbreaking Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Evan Pettus, 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) commander, greets a System of Technological and Agricultural Innovation Center (SCITA) student during donation ceremony August 4, 2023, in Comayagua, Honduras. Members of Joint Task Force-Bravo’s Alpha Company, 436th Civil Affairs Battalion partnered with JTF-Bravo J7 (Engineering), the secretaries of Honduran’s Ministries of Education and Agriculture, and the U.S. Embassy to donate $25,000 in construction materials, which will double the capacity of the specialized boarding school’s cafeteria. (U.S. Army photo by Martin Chahin)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2023 16:11
|Photo ID:
|7964529
|VIRIN:
|230804-A-EW556-1002
|Resolution:
|7704x4868
|Size:
|25.89 MB
|Location:
|SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
