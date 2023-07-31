U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Evan Pettus, 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) commander, greets a System of Technological and Agricultural Innovation Center (SCITA) student during donation ceremony August 4, 2023, in Comayagua, Honduras. Members of Joint Task Force-Bravo’s Alpha Company, 436th Civil Affairs Battalion partnered with JTF-Bravo J7 (Engineering), the secretaries of Honduran’s Ministries of Education and Agriculture, and the U.S. Embassy to donate $25,000 in construction materials, which will double the capacity of the specialized boarding school’s cafeteria. (U.S. Army photo by Martin Chahin)

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFSOUTH Commander, Civil Affairs Attend Technology School's Groundbreaking Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Martin Chahin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.