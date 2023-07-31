230801-N-GB257-1002 Charleston, S.C. (August 01, 2023) The Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic team spent a few days at the Sullivan’s Island facility testing 5G communication devices over open water. Using a static tropospheric scatter (troposcatter) system located at the main facility and a 27-inch antenna mounted to a moving 35-foot boat, the team tested how far a 5G signal from the shore could be extended out to sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Joe Bullinger/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2023 14:43
|Photo ID:
|7964420
|VIRIN:
|230801-N-GB257-1002
|Resolution:
|6255x4759
|Size:
|2.19 MB
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, NIWC Atlantic Tests Communications Equipment [Image 3 of 3], by Joseph Bullinger, identified by DVIDS
