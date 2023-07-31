Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NIWC Atlantic Tests Communications Equipment [Image 1 of 3]

    NIWC Atlantic Tests Communications Equipment

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Photo by Joseph Bullinger 

    Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic

    230801-N-GB257-0001 Charleston, S.C. (August 01, 2023) The Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic team spent a few days at the Sullivan’s Island facility testing 5G communication devices over open water. Using a static tropospheric scatter (troposcatter) system located at the main facility and a 27-inch antenna mounted to a moving 35-foot boat, the team tested how far a 5G signal from the shore could be extended out to sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Joe Bullinger/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.10.2023 14:43
    Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US 
