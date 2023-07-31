Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviation Industry Days 2023

    UNITED STATES

    08.09.2023

    Photo by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter sits on public display during the Aviation Industry Days event at Fort Novosel, Ala., Aug. 9, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard)

