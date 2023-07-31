Name engraving of Medal of Honor recipient Col. Paris Davis.

Medal of Honor recipient retired U.S. Army Col. Paris Davis’ name is permanently engraved in granite along the south wall of the Medal of Honor Garden at the National Museum of the U.S. Army, Fort Belvoir, Va., July 5, 2023. The engraved name will be unveiled next to other U.S. Army Medal of Honor recipients on Aug. 9, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Christopher Kaufmann)

