    Name engraving of Medal of Honor recipient Col. Paris Davis.

    Name engraving of Medal of Honor recipient Col. Paris Davis.

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2023

    Photo by Christopher Kaufmann 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Medal of Honor recipient retired U.S. Army Col. Paris Davis’ name is permanently engraved in granite along the south wall of the Medal of Honor Garden at the National Museum of the U.S. Army, Fort Belvoir, Va., July 5, 2023. The engraved name will be unveiled next to other U.S. Army Medal of Honor recipients on Aug. 9, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Christopher Kaufmann)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2023
    Date Posted: 08.10.2023 14:32
    Photo ID: 7964385
    VIRIN: 230705-A-EN202-1002
    Resolution: 1800x1198
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Name engraving of Medal of Honor recipient Col. Paris Davis. [Image 14 of 14], by Christopher Kaufmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medal of Honor
    Engraving
    National Museum of the United States Army
    NMUSA
    Col. Paris Davis
    Paris D. Davis

