November Company Table 1

Recruits with November Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct Table 1 pre-qualification on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Aug. 9, 2023. During pre-qualification, recruits fire their weapons for the first time and practice the fundamentals of marksmanship. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria)
|08.09.2023
|08.10.2023 13:05
|7964208
|230809-M-WD009-1042
|5027x6850
|3.06 MB
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|3
|0
