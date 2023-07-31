Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    November Company Table 1 [Image 1 of 4]

    November Company Table 1

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with November Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct Table 1 pre-qualification on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Aug. 9, 2023. During pre-qualification, recruits fire their weapons for the first time and practice the fundamentals of marksmanship. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2023
    Date Posted: 08.10.2023 13:05
    Photo ID: 7964205
    VIRIN: 230809-M-WD009-1025
    Resolution: 5464x8192
    Size: 2.58 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, November Company Table 1 [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Ava Alegria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    November Company Table 1
    November Company Table 1
    November Company Table 1
    November Company Table 1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    range
    shoot
    rifleman
    M16-A4
    ERR
    MCRDPI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT