Recruits with November Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct Table 1 pre-qualification on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Aug. 9, 2023. During pre-qualification, recruits fire their weapons for the first time and practice the fundamentals of marksmanship. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2023 Date Posted: 08.10.2023 13:05 Photo ID: 7964205 VIRIN: 230809-M-WD009-1025 Resolution: 5464x8192 Size: 2.58 MB Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, November Company Table 1 [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Ava Alegria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.