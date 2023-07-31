Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Grenade training at Northern Strike [Image 27 of 27]

    Grenade training at Northern Strike

    CAMP GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Scott Thompson 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Spc. Leah Harazin names the different grenades listed on the board Spc. Gabriella Bell is holding as the rest of her team from the 1431st Engineer Company, Michigan Army National Guard, prepare for qualification at the grenade range during Exercise Northern Strike 2023 at Camp Grayling, Mich., Aug 4, 2023. Exercise Northern Strike 2023 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Scott Thompson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2023
    Date Posted: 08.10.2023 13:07
    Photo ID: 7964168
    VIRIN: 230804-Z-GS745-1328
    Resolution: 7149x4766
    Size: 12.15 MB
    Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Grenade training at Northern Strike [Image 27 of 27], by MSgt Scott Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Grenade training at Northern Strike
    Grenade training at Northern Strike
    Grenade training at Northern Strike
    Grenade training at Northern Strike
    Grenade training at Northern Strike
    Grenade training at Northern Strike
    Grenade training at Northern Strike
    Grenade training at Northern Strike
    Grenade training at Northern Strike
    Grenade training at Northern Strike
    Exercise Northern Strike
    Grenade training at Northern Strike
    Grenade training at Northern Strike
    Grenade training at Northern Strike
    Grenade training at Northern Strike
    Grenade training at Northern Strike
    Grenade training at Northern Strike
    Grenade training at Northern Strike
    Grenade training at Northern Strike
    Grenade training at Northern Strike
    Grenade training at Northern Strike
    Grenade training at Northern Strike
    Grenade training at Northern Strike
    Grenade training at Northern Strike
    Grenade training at Northern Strike
    Grenade training at Northern Strike
    Grenade training at Northern Strike

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Michigan
    Grenade
    National Guard
    National All-Domain Warfighting Center
    Northern Strike 23
    NS23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT