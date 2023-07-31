Grenade training at Northern Strike

U.S. Army Spc. Leah Harazin names the different grenades listed on the board Spc. Gabriella Bell is holding as the rest of her team from the 1431st Engineer Company, Michigan Army National Guard, prepare for qualification at the grenade range during Exercise Northern Strike 2023 at Camp Grayling, Mich., Aug 4, 2023. Exercise Northern Strike 2023 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Scott Thompson)

