Grenade training at Northern Strike

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Blake Williams and Sgt. Nicholas Roberts hands over two M67 fragmentation grenades to a Soldier from the 1431st Engineer Company, Michigan Army National Guard, for transport to the bunker for qualification at the grenade range during Exercise Northern Strike 2023 at Camp Grayling, Mich., Aug 4, 2023. Exercise Northern Strike 2023 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Scott Thompson)

