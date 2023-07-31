Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Band Southeast Wind Ensemble

    PALM COAST, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mary Fortino 

    Navy Band Southeast

    231218-N-ND007-1001 PALM COAST, Fla. (Dec. 18, 2022) Navy Band Southeast Wind Ensemble is one of the many units comprised of musical ambassadors that inspire pride and patriotism through concerts in the Southeastern Region of the United States. It has become a tradition for the wind ensemble to perform a series of holiday concerts at Flagler Auditorium. The band poses for a photo after the first concert. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 3rd Class Mary Fortino/Released)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2022
    Location: PALM COAST, FL, US 
    This work, Navy Band Southeast Wind Ensemble, by PO3 Mary Fortino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy Music Program
    navy music
    Navy Region Southeast

