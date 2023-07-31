231218-N-ND007-1001 PALM COAST, Fla. (Dec. 18, 2022) Navy Band Southeast Wind Ensemble is one of the many units comprised of musical ambassadors that inspire pride and patriotism through concerts in the Southeastern Region of the United States. It has become a tradition for the wind ensemble to perform a series of holiday concerts at Flagler Auditorium. The band poses for a photo after the first concert. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 3rd Class Mary Fortino/Released)

Date Taken: 12.18.2022 by PO3 Mary Fortino