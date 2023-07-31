230810-N-PI330-1020 GULFPORT, Mississippi (August 10, 2023) Seabees, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 (NMCB 133), conduct their physical readiness test on Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport, Mississippi, August 10, 2023. NMCB 133 is conducting homeport operations as part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command on Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport during the advanced phase of the force readiness training plan (FRTP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Waters/Released)

Location: GULFPORT, MS, US
This work, NMCB 133 Conducts Homeport Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Andrew Waters, identified by DVIDS