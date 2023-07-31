Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily Operations Onboard USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) [Image 2 of 2]

    Daily Operations Onboard USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    230808-N-DG088-1023 Newport News, Va. (August 8, 2023) Newport News Shipbuilding contractor Anthony Lawson welds ball studs for a power panel onboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) in Newport News, Virginia, August 8, 2023. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly Meyer)

    CVN 74
    Stennis
    RCOH

