230808-N-DG088-1023 Newport News, Va. (August 8, 2023) Newport News Shipbuilding contractor Anthony Lawson welds ball studs for a power panel onboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) in Newport News, Virginia, August 8, 2023. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly Meyer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2023 Date Posted: 08.10.2023 08:55 Photo ID: 7963396 VIRIN: 230808-N-DG088-1023 Resolution: 6667x4363 Size: 1.26 MB Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Daily Operations Onboard USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.