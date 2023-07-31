Daily Operations Onboard USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

230808-N-DG088-1015 Newport News, Va. (August 8, 2023) Newport News Shipbuilding contractor Leshaun Hibbler wraps hoses from chill water going to heat exchanges onboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) in Newport News, Virginia, August 8, 2023. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly Meyer)

