NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Aug. 10, 2023) Irene Vasilakis, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Greece, receives a Letter of Appreciation from Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay, during an awards ceremony on Aug. 10, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2023 Date Posted: 08.10.2023 09:10 Photo ID: 7963383 VIRIN: 230810-N-EM691-1228 Resolution: 5433x3622 Size: 1.67 MB Location: GR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSA Souda Bay Command Quarters, Aug. 10, 2023 [Image 40 of 40], by PO1 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.