Civil Affairs Students Participate in Operation Sluss-Tiller Exercise

Soldiers assigned to the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, participating in the Civil Affairs Course, exit an aircraft and enter the "Republic of Pineland," a notional country, during Operation Sluss-Tiller, the culmination exercise for Civil Affairs students, at Laurinburg, North Carolina July 17, 2023. The Soldiers were trained in culture, language, social sciences, civil analysis and planning in complex ambiguous environments in order to carry out Civil Affairs operations and succeed in the special operations community. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

