    Civil Affairs Students Participate in Operation Sluss-Tiller Exercise [Image 5 of 10]

    Civil Affairs Students Participate in Operation Sluss-Tiller Exercise

    LAURINBURG, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2023

    Photo by K. Kassens 

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    Soldiers assigned to the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, participating in the Civil Affairs Course, undergo screening at a mock customs and immigration center, as they enter the "Republic of Pineland," a fictitious country, during Operation Sluss-Tiller, the culmination exercise for Civil Affairs students, at Laurinburg, North Carolina July 17, 2023. The Soldiers were trained in culture, language, social sciences, civil analysis and planning in complex ambiguous environments in order to carry out Civil Affairs operations and succeed in the special operations community. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.10.2023 07:34
    Photo ID: 7963198
    VIRIN: 230717-A-OP908-7076
    Resolution: 3600x2945
    Size: 5.09 MB
    Location: LAURINBURG, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Civil Affairs Students Participate in Operation Sluss-Tiller Exercise [Image 10 of 10], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Civil Affairs Students Participate in Operation Sluss-Tiller Exercise
    TAGS

    USASOC
    SWCS
    Civil Affairs
    USArmy
    goarmysof
    CA Training

