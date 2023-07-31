230808-N-LK647-1094 IONIAN SEA (Aug. 8, 2023) Engineman 1st Class Weldon Dixon, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), returns a heaving line to the fantail as the ship conducts search-and-rescue (SAR) training and small boat operations , Aug. 8, 2023. Forces from Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 (SNMG 2) and the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) are conducting the Sage Wolverine series of high-end maritime training events in the Central Mediterranean Sea to increase NATO interoperability a promote regional peace and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2023 04:54
|Photo ID:
|7963132
|VIRIN:
|230808-N-LK647-1094
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|IONIAN SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Normandy Participates in Sage Wolverine [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT