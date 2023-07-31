USS Normandy Participates in Sage Wolverine

230808-N-LK647-1031 IONIAN SEA (Aug. 8, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) are lowered from the starboard boat deck in a rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) as the ship conducts small boat operations, Aug. 8, 2023. Forces from Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 (SNMG 2) and the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) are conducting the Sage Wolverine series of high-end maritime training events in the Central Mediterranean Sea to increase NATO interoperability a promote regional peace and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)
