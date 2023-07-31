U.S. Air Force Col. Bryan K. Wong, right, 35th Maintenance Group (MXG) commander, salutes Col. Michael P. Richard, 35th Fighter Wing commander, during the 35th MXG assumption of command ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 4, 2023. The passing of the guidon represents the beginning of Wong’s command at the 35th MXG. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2023 02:56
|Photo ID:
|7963034
|VIRIN:
|230804-F-MK545-1028
|Resolution:
|6224x4480
|Size:
|4.29 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 35th Maintenance Assumption of Command [Image 5 of 5], by A1C William Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT