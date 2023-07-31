35th Maintenance Assumption of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Bryan K. Wong, right, 35th Maintenance Group (MXG) commander, salutes Col. Michael P. Richard, 35th Fighter Wing commander, during the 35th MXG assumption of command ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 4, 2023. The passing of the guidon represents the beginning of Wong’s command at the 35th MXG. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Rodriguez)

