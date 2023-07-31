Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    35th Maintenance Assumption of Command [Image 1 of 5]

    35th Maintenance Assumption of Command

    JAPAN

    08.03.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class William Rodriguez 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Bryan K. Wong, 35th Maintenance Group (MXG) commander, receives recognition during the 35th MXG assumption of command ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 4, 2023. The tradition of an assumption of command ceremony is to allow service members to witness their new leader assume the responsibility and trust associated with the position of commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Rodriguez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.10.2023 02:56
    Photo ID: 7963032
    VIRIN: 230804-F-MK545-1011
    Resolution: 7760x4873
    Size: 3.87 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 35th Maintenance Assumption of Command [Image 5 of 5], by A1C William Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    35th Maintenance Assumption of Command
    35th Maintenance Assumption of Command
    35th Maintenance Assumption of Command
    35th Maintenance Assumption of Command
    35th Maintenance Assumption of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #misawa #teammisawa #35MXG #MXG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT