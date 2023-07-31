Aiming for Excellence: Defenders prepare for PACAF competition

U.S. Air Force 51st Security Forces Squadron Defenders, representing the 51st Fighter Wing for an upcoming Advanced Combat Skills Assessment, pose for a photo at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 28, 2023. The ACSA will take place at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam, where multiple Defenders within the Pacific will compete. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

Date Taken: 07.26.2023 Date Posted: 08.10.2023 Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR