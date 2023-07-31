Aiming for Excellence: Defenders prepare for PACAF competition

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Josiah Griggs, 51st Security Forces Squadron Defender, fires through a wooden cutout during small arms training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 28, 2023. The various cutout points push Airmen to improve their weapon handling skills, which is where these Airmen will be evaluated on during the Advanced Combat Skills Assessment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

