U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Justin Gallegos, 51st Security Forces Squadron Defender, fires through a wooden cutout during small arms training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 28, 2023. The various cutout points push Airmen to improve their weapon handling skills, which is where these Airmen will be evaluated on during the Advanced Combat Skills Assessment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2023 03:12
|Photo ID:
|7963021
|VIRIN:
|230728-F-YU621-1006
|Resolution:
|5583x3715
|Size:
|6.92 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aiming for Excellence: Defenders prepare for PACAF competition [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Aiming for Excellence: Defenders prepare for PACAF competition
