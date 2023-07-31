Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aiming for Excellence: Defenders prepare for PACAF competition [Image 5 of 8]

    Aiming for Excellence: Defenders prepare for PACAF competition

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    07.26.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force 51st Security Forces Squadron Defenders set up targets while training for an Advanced Combat Skills Assessment while training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 28, 2023. Weapons marksmanship is one of the many challenges the team will compete in during the ACSA. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

    Republic of Korea
    51st Fighter Wing
    51st Security Forces Squadron
    ACSA
    Advanced Combat Skills Assessment

