Aiming for Excellence: Defenders prepare for PACAF competition

U.S. Air Force 51st Security Forces Squadron Defenders set up targets while training for an Advanced Combat Skills Assessment while training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 28, 2023. Weapons marksmanship is one of the many challenges the team will compete in during the ACSA. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

Date Taken: 07.26.2023 Date Posted: 08.10.2023 Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR