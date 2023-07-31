Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aiming for Excellence: Defenders prepare for PACAF competition [Image 3 of 8]

    Aiming for Excellence: Defenders prepare for PACAF competition

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    07.26.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force 51st Security Forces Squadron Defenders prepare M4 rifles while training for an Advanced Combat Skills Assessment at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 28, 2023. This ACSA team, representing the 51st Fighter Wing, trained with both the M4 rifle and M9 pistol to prepare for the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 08.10.2023 03:12
    Photo ID: 7963018
    VIRIN: 230728-F-YU621-1003
    Resolution: 5319x3539
    Size: 5.21 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aiming for Excellence: Defenders prepare for PACAF competition [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Republic of Korea
    51st Fighter Wing
    51st Security Forces Squadron
    ACSA
    Advanced Combat Skills Assessment

