U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Josiah Griggs, 51st Security Forces Squadron Defender, reviews the accuracy of his teammates after firing while training for a major command-wide Advanced Combat Skills Assessment at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 28, 2023. In addition to marksmanship, the team will compete against Defenders across the Pacific in range estimation, hand-to-hand combatives, physical fitness and land navigation through jungle terrain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2023 Date Posted: 08.10.2023 03:12 Photo ID: 7963017 VIRIN: 230728-F-YU621-1002 Resolution: 5741x3820 Size: 7.36 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aiming for Excellence: Defenders prepare for PACAF competition [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.