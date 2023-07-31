U.S. Air Force 51st Security Forces Squadron Defenders load M4 magazines before training to compete in a major command-wide Advanced Combat Skills Assessment at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 28, 2023. ACSA is a week-long competition that showcases the combat capability of Defenders across the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2023 03:12
|Photo ID:
|7963016
|VIRIN:
|230728-F-YU621-1001
|Resolution:
|5282x3514
|Size:
|6.61 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aiming for Excellence: Defenders prepare for PACAF competition [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Aiming for Excellence: Defenders prepare for PACAF competition
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT