U.S. Air Force 51st Security Forces Squadron Defenders load M4 magazines before training to compete in a major command-wide Advanced Combat Skills Assessment at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 28, 2023. ACSA is a week-long competition that showcases the combat capability of Defenders across the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2023 Date Posted: 08.10.2023 03:12 Photo ID: 7963016 VIRIN: 230728-F-YU621-1001 Resolution: 5282x3514 Size: 6.61 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aiming for Excellence: Defenders prepare for PACAF competition [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.