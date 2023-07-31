U.S. and Bahrain Joint Sail

ARABIAN GULF (Aug. 4, 2023) U.S. Coast Guard cutter USCGC John Scheuerman (WPC 1147), a U.S. Navy MARTAC T-38 Devil Ray unmanned surface vessel, and Royal Bahrain Naval Force ship RBNS Al Areen (P 13) sail together in the Arabian Gulf, Aug. 4, 2023. (Courtesy photo)
08.04.2023
08.10.2023
7963008
230810-N-NO146-1001
1325x900
156.91 KB
|Location:
ARABIAN GULF
3
0
