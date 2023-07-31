Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Bahrain Joint Sail

    ARABIAN GULF

    08.04.2023

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    ARABIAN GULF (Aug. 4, 2023) U.S. Coast Guard cutter USCGC John Scheuerman (WPC 1147), a U.S. Navy MARTAC T-38 Devil Ray unmanned surface vessel, and Royal Bahrain Naval Force ship RBNS Al Areen (P 13) sail together in the Arabian Gulf, Aug. 4, 2023. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2023
    Date Posted: 08.10.2023 02:37
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Bahrain
    USCG
    John Scheuerman
    Al Areen

