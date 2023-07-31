Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry Regiment, 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, reacted to OPFOR probes and assaults during XCTC at Fort McCoy. These Soldiers worked on many of their infantry skills, including creating fighting positions, utilizing camouflage, communicating within their teams, and adjusting fighting positions in reaction to contact. The medics then took in simulated casualties to get practice in triaging and responding to emergency medical scenarios.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2023 Date Posted: 08.09.2023 Photo ID: 7962948 Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US This work, Road to JRTC leads through XCTC for Red Arrow Brigade [Image 31 of 31], by SSG Kati Volkman