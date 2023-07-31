Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Road to JRTC leads through XCTC for Red Arrow Brigade [Image 24 of 31]

    Road to JRTC leads through XCTC for Red Arrow Brigade

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kati Volkman 

    32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry Regiment, 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, reacted to OPFOR probes and assaults during XCTC at Fort McCoy. These Soldiers worked on many of their infantry skills, including creating fighting positions, utilizing camouflage, communicating within their teams, and adjusting fighting positions in reaction to contact. The medics then took in simulated casualties to get practice in triaging and responding to emergency medical scenarios.

    This work, Road to JRTC leads through XCTC for Red Arrow Brigade [Image 31 of 31], by SSG Kati Volkman, identified by DVIDS

