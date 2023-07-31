Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Road to JRTC leads through XCTC for Red Arrow Brigade [Image 23 of 31]

    Road to JRTC leads through XCTC for Red Arrow Brigade

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kati Volkman 

    32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Making the OPFOR an effective part of XCTC takes a lot of coordination, manpower, and equipment. Vehicles are often camouflaged to look different than a normal army vehicle, and Soldiers will sometimes utilize different uniforms and camo face paint. This helps to enforce that they are with OPFOR and not a member of the same unit or team as the Soldiers they are running the exercise against.

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 23:39
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
