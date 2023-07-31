Road to JRTC leads through XCTC for Red Arrow Brigade

Making the OPFOR an effective part of XCTC takes a lot of coordination, manpower, and equipment. Vehicles are often camouflaged to look different than a normal army vehicle, and Soldiers will sometimes utilize different uniforms and camo face paint. This helps to enforce that they are with OPFOR and not a member of the same unit or team as the Soldiers they are running the exercise against.

