Road to JRTC leads through XCTC for Red Arrow Brigade

Making the OPFOR an effective part of XCTC takes a lot of coordination, manpower, and equipment. Vehicles are often camouflaged to look different than a normal army vehicle, and Soldiers will sometimes utilize different uniforms and camo face paint. This helps to enforce that they are with OPFOR and not a member of the same unit or team as the Soldiers they are running the exercise against.
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2023 23:39
|Photo ID:
|7962942
|VIRIN:
|230725-Z-OK054-1004
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
