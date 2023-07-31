Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Monroe Wellness Marines [Image 5 of 7]

    Monroe Wellness Marines

    MONROE, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Joe Davis 

    120th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Marines practice baton combat on Aug. 7, 2023, at Monroe Civic Center, Louisiana, during the first patient care day of the Innovative Readiness Training Program's Monroe Wellness Mission 2023. The Monroe Wellness mission is a two-week hands-on Joint Force medical training mission that provides no-cost medical services to Monroe, West Monroe and their surrounding areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Joe Davis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 21:43
    Photo ID: 7962850
    VIRIN: 230807-F-XD246-1006
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 4.7 MB
    Location: MONROE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Monroe Wellness Marines [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Joe Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    IRT
    Monroe
    Joint Force
    Innovative Readiness Training
    West Monroe
    Monroe Wellness

